Citrus Heights approves creating new low-cost veterinarian clinic

There is new hope for stray animals in Citrus Heights, where city leaders approved a proposal to create a new veterinarian clinic that offers low-cost care.

The City of Citrus Heights purchased a vacant school building on Old Auburn Road last year. It has one very distinctive feature.

"There is a dragon on top. His name is Spike," said Makenna Gwaltney, executive director of FieldHaven Feline Center.

The nonprofit group FieldHaven Feline Center came forward to the city council with a proposal to turn the building into an animal care clinic.

"It will be a high-quality spay and neuter clinic for cats," Gwaltney said.

After more than two hours of discussion and debate, the Citrus Heights City Council unanimously voted to approve a $1 lease with FieldHaven. The new clinic is hoping to open in the spring of next year.

FieldHaven has been helping animals across Northern California for more than 20 years, including cats lost during wildfires and they're looking to expand.

"We offer resources and support to keep animals out of the shelter system," Gwalthney said.

Citrus Heights does not have its own animal shelter. Residents currently have to go to the county's Bradshaw shelter for services.

People who live in the city say the feral and stray cat population is out of control.

"With more spay and neuter clinics coming on board, I think we can make a huge difference and bigger progress on this," said Melissa Hayden with Citrus Heights Rescues Animals.

Some local veterinarians have expressed concerns that this new city-supported cat clinic could take a bite out of their business.

But supporters say it will help provide much-needed resources for stray animals living on the streets.

"Many of our Sacramento-based shelters are inundated with animals right now, and they can't leave until they're spayed and neutered, so we're helping with that," Gwaltney said.