Cigarettes that weren't disposed of properly blamed for fire at Citrus Heights mobile home

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Firefighters say cigarettes that weren't disposed of properly are to blame for a that destroyed a mobile home in Citrus Heights.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Cackler Lane, just off of Daly Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. and were met immediately by a heavy fire.

Crews went to work quickly and were able to stop the flames from spreading to any other homes.

The mobile home that was destroyed in the fire.  Metro Fire of Sacramento

The mobile home that caught fire suffered extensive damage. No people were hurt, as no one was home at the time, but firefighters say a pet bird was found dead.

Investigators say the fire was accidental, with improper disposal of cigarettes to blame. 

