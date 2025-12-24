Christmas at the Fair in Stockton brings community together: "Joy to combat all the negative"

It's the 2nd annual Christmas at the Fair at the San Joaquin County fairgrounds, featuring a skating rink, carnival rides and games with prizes, a merry-go-round, an arcade, mini-golf, hot chocolate, vendors, and–of course–Santa's workshop where kids can do crafts, play in a 'snowy' area, and visit Santa Claus himself.

Welcoming Santa Claus from the North Pole and bringing him into the fairgrounds were volunteer elves, Isaac Cordero and Sydnee Dejesus. Santa's reindeer could enjoy the county fair burgers while waiting to head back.

"It can bring a community together," Cordero said. "They could see that we are trying to bring them together and have a family-friendly event that is lots of fun, that just brings smiles, memories, and just make this place happy again."

"I think that events like this really bring hope to our community, especially amongst our kids, because I think so many of them have been taught from other places that Stockton really isn't the best. We have this reputation," Dejesus said. "So, I think that having events like this really helps them to understand that things can change, things can grow. Things can be good here."

It was also a time for reflection, remembering what Christmas is all about, and cherishing childhood memories. Memo Ramirez brought his family, 15-year-old high school sophomore Giovanni and 10-year-old fifth grader Genevieve to the fair.

"Honestly, just remembering Jesus' birthday growing up, that was our main thing," Ramirez said. "You know, the gifts, presents, all that stuff, that was all extra. But, just remembering Him and coming together as a family, going to church like we did when we were little, that's what reminds me of when I was a kid."

Christmas at the Fair's security supervisor Jenaro Cervantes grew up just down the street, coming to the fairgrounds as a kid. Cervantes told CBS Sacramento during a tour of the grounds before the event that they do a full security plan and full risk assessment with aerial views, and use metal detectors on people who enter, along with bag, purse, and stroller checks.

"Everybody gets checked," said Cervantes. "Because this is a family-oriented event, and that's what we're here to ensure that that happens, and they have a great time.

Cervantes said they've had dozens of people tell them 'thank you' for what they're doing. He also told CBS News Sacramento that while they are operating under the normal procedures, everyone is extra alert due to the mass shooting in November.

Meanwhile, for Ramirez, the fair is a place where he can cherish time together with his family on Tuesday evening.

"The trouble out there, is the trouble out there," Ramirez said. "We can't let it overcome us. And so, we got to come out and spread that cheer and take in the cheer. We got to have more positive stuff out here and focus on the positive than the negative. There's so much negative out in the world right now, why not come and just be joyful and be happy."

Santa Claus agrees and wants to let the community know, this event is for everybody and that "all kids deserve to have a Christmas."

"If, even for a few minutes, kids get to come up to me and tell me what they want for Christmas and talk about something funny and tug at my beard and give me a hug, you know we've got to have those moments of pure joy to combat all the negative that's happening in our city," Santa Claus said.

Christmas at the Fair runs through Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Kids under 18 can attend the event for free with their parents, with tickets at $10 presale and $15 at the gate.

The only day this week when there will be no fair is on Christmas Day.