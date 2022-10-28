Christina Applegate getting ready for "first time out" since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Christina Applegate says she has multiple sclerosis Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis 00:21

Christina Applegate said she's preparing for her first time out since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) last year. The Emmy Award-winning actor tweeted Thursday that she has an "important ceremony" coming up.

"This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal," she wrote, alongside a picture of different walking sticks.

I have a very important ceremony coming up. This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff. pic.twitter.com/O543p1G4vS — christina applegate (@1capplegate) October 27, 2022

Applegate revealed last year she was diagnosed with MS, a disease of the brain and spinal cord that can disable people because it impacts the central nervous system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms can vary widely, but some with severe MS can lose the ability to walk independently or at all, the nonprofit academic medical center said. Others may experience numbness or weakness in their limbs, electric-shock sensations that occur with some neck movements, tremors, vision problems and slurred speech.

More than 2.3 million people have MS worldwide, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Applegate's "The Sweetest Thing" co-star Selma Blair also has MS. Blair recently departed from "Dancing with the Stars" after health concerns forced her early exit.