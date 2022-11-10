Watch CBS News
Local News

CHP searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run near Modesto

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STANISLAUS COUNTY – Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a truck that is believed to be tied to a deadly hit-and-run that happened near Modesto early Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol Modesto said the truck is believed to be a 1997-2004 gray Dodge Dakota pickup. The CHP only released a stock image of a similar model vehicle but said the truck should have damage to its front left headlamp and body.

truck.png
California Highway Patrol Modesto

The victim in the hit-and-run was identified as Ila Leeann Say, 51. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Say was trying to cross the street when she was struck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the involved vehicle or its driver should contact the California Highway Patrol.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 9, 2022 / 4:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.