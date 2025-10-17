CHP officer faces drug charges after arrest in Citrus Heights, officials say

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer faces drug-related charges after being arrested by Citrus Heights police during a traffic stop last week, officials said Friday.

William Clotworthy, 40, was pulled over on the night of October 10 near Antelope Road and Lauppe Lane, the Citrus Heights Police Department said.

Clotworthy was detained and later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He faces charges of being in possession of a controlled substance and DUI, police said.

The CHP confirmed Clotworthy has been placed on administrative leave and that his peace officer powers have been removed pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

"The CHP takes all allegations of employee misconduct very seriously," said Lt. Matt Gutierrez with the CHP's Office of Media Relations. "When an employee is suspected of misconduct, the Department takes swift and appropriate action to investigate the allegations."

The CHP said it supports a full investigation into the matter. The Citrus Heights Police Department is leading the case, which remains an active investigation.