CHP officer injured in collision at Auburn intersection

AUBURN – A motorcycle officer was injured in a crash in an Auburn intersection on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision involved a Dodge pickup truck and happened near Nevada and Placer streets, just off of Interstate 80, the CHP said. The officer was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Scene of the crash. AUBURN AREA ROADWAY AND SCANNER GROUP/RENEE REICHERT

A woman who was a passenger in the Dodge was the person who called in the crash using the officer's radio, the CHP said. The officer walked her through how to use it.

The driver and passenger remained at the scene and were cooperative with authorities.

The reason for the collision remains under investigation. The CHP said DUI was not a factor.

All road closures have been lifted.