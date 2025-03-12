Watch CBS News
CHP investigating deadly crash along Jackson Highway

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Lanes are blocked after a deadly crash along the Jackson Highway early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near S. Watt Avenue and Jackson Road, just south of the Rosemont area. 

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol has confirmed that at least one person has died.

Due to the crash, officers say all lanes are shut down in the immediate area. Drivers should use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

