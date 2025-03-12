CHP investigating deadly crash along Jackson Highway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Lanes are blocked after a deadly crash along the Jackson Highway early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near S. Watt Avenue and Jackson Road, just south of the Rosemont area.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol has confirmed that at least one person has died.

Due to the crash, officers say all lanes are shut down in the immediate area. Drivers should use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.