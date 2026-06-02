CHP identifies truck driver sought in deadly I-80 hit-and-run near Auburn

A week after a deadly crash on Interstate 80 near Auburn, investigators have identified the truck driver they say fled the scene and are asking for the public's help locating him.

The California Highway Patrol said investigators have identified the suspect as 60-year-old Robert Bell of Stockton.

Photo of Robert Bell California Highway Patrol

The crash happened on the night of May 26 along I-80, just northeast of Auburn near Clipper Gap.

Investigators said a big rig traveling westbound was hauling a tank full of water when the driver lost control and crashed into the center divider, causing the tank trailer to separate from the truck and cross into the eastbound lanes. The detached trailer then collided with a Ford F-150 traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Ford died in the crash and was previously identified as 57-year-old Colfax resident Michael Fiscus.

Investigators said Bell fled the scene on foot after the crash and has not been located.

The CHP also noted that the trucking company involved has cooperated fully with investigators and continues to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about Bell's whereabouts is asked to contact the CHP's Auburn Area office at (530) 401-9910.

The investigation remains active.