California Highway Patrol officers, firefighters help free great blue heron caught in fishing line
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – First responders jumped into action to rescue a bird that had apparently gotten stuck in a tree due a tangled fishing line.
California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said on Tuesday that a concerned citizen flagged down one of their officers along the Citrus Bike Trail along Highway 50.
The citizen saw a great blue heron stuck in a tree. The bird was hanging by its wing, which was tangled in a fishing line.
One officer managed to use a large stick to help guide the bird onto a branch where it could rest.
A crew from Metro Fire of Sacramento then responded to the scene and pulled out a pole saw to cut the bird free.
No other information was available on the condition of the bird.