California Highway Patrol officers, firefighters help free great blue heron caught in fishing line

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – First responders jumped into action to rescue a bird that had apparently gotten stuck in a tree due a tangled fishing line.

California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said on Tuesday that a concerned citizen flagged down one of their officers along the Citrus Bike Trail along Highway 50.

Officers and firefighters working together to free the bird. CHP East Sacramento

The citizen saw a great blue heron stuck in a tree. The bird was hanging by its wing, which was tangled in a fishing line.

One officer managed to use a large stick to help guide the bird onto a branch where it could rest.

A crew from Metro Fire of Sacramento then responded to the scene and pulled out a pole saw to cut the bird free.

No other information was available on the condition of the bird.