California Highway Patrol officers, firefighters help free great blue heron caught in fishing line

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – First responders jumped into action to rescue a bird that had apparently gotten stuck in a tree due a tangled fishing line.

California Highway Patrol's East Sacramento division said on Tuesday that a concerned citizen flagged down one of their officers along the Citrus Bike Trail along Highway 50.

citrus-heights.jpg
Officers and firefighters working together to free the bird. CHP East Sacramento

The citizen saw a great blue heron stuck in a tree. The bird was hanging by its wing, which was tangled in a fishing line.

One officer managed to use a large stick to help guide the bird onto a branch where it could rest.

A crew from Metro Fire of Sacramento then responded to the scene and pulled out a pole saw to cut the bird free.

No other information was available on the condition of the bird. 

Cecilio Padilla

