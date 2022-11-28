CHP: DUI-related arrests up, fatalities down during recent 'maximum enforcement period'

The CHP has issued statistics on its "maximum enforcement period" (MEP) and the results are mixed.

The CHP says that during the recent MEP last week that DUI-related arrests were up, while fatalities were down compared to the same period in 2021.

According to a statement from the CHP's Central Division, during the recent period, which started at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, the number of fatalities on the roadways was four, which is down from 14 during the same period in 2021. The number of DUI arrests, however, was up from 126 in 2021 to 175 this year.

During MEP, all available officers were deployed to "help motorists arrive at their destinations safely," the CHP said.

"Our officers will be on patrol to take enforcement action as necessary and to provide assistance to motorists who are stranded or in need of help on the side of the road," said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray prior to the start of this year's MEP.

The CHP has not released its numbers on citations for things like seat belt violations or speeding.

The patrol's Central Division encompasses the heart of the San Joaquin Valley.