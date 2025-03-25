California Highway Patrol denies grounding air operations amid changes to improve oversight

SACRAMENTO -- The California Highway Patrol denied claims that its air operations program was grounded, suggesting that concerns likely stemmed from recent changes to the program's organizational structure.

Claims that the program's fleet was grounded were called "completely false" in a statement CHP sent to CBS13 on Tuesday. The department reports that in the last 24 hours, its Office of Air Operations crews flew 26 missions.

The structure changes, a spokesperson told CBS13, went into effect on March 1 and were implemented to "streamline accountability and provide managerial oversight to requests for calls for service."

CBS13 sources provided more specifics on the changes, that now a lieutenant of air operations must approve all flights statewide. There are three lieutenants who are each assigned to cover different areas of the state. All three are based in Sacramento.

It's not clear what prompted the organizational changes within the Air Operations Program. The full CHP statement shared with CBS13 noted two impacts:

"Recent changes (March 1, 2025) to the program's organizational structure were made to streamline accountability and provide managerial oversight to requests for calls for service. These organizational changes do not impact the service we provide to the public and only enhance fiscal accountability."

CBS13 asked about specific concerns over response times and delays, but the CHP did not provide specifics on how an additional confirmation to fly could impact response times.

California Assemblymember Tom Lackey, who spent more than two decades with the CHP, was aware of the grounding claims and went directly to CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

"He would do nothing to jeopardize any facilitation or slowing on the reporting. The public can feel perfectly confident that this was a good decision and in the best interest of the public," Lackey said.

Lackey echoed the CHP's statements that the program was completely operational.

CBS13 contacted Governor Gavin Newsom's office about these operational changes and was directed back to CHP.