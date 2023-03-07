CHP: Driver says she blacked out, flipped car on Highway 49 near Auburn
PLACER COUNTY – A driver escaped with just minor injuries after rolling her car on Highway 49 near Auburn early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway, north of Joeger Road.
California Highway Patrol says the driver reported that she blacked out – causing her car to flip over on the wet road.
No other injuries were reported.
