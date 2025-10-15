Rain brings new challenges to historic town of Chinese Camp after September wildfire

As rain continues to sweep across Tuolumne County, recovery efforts in the historic town of Chinese Camp are facing new challenges after a wildfire swept through.

County officials say the first phase of cleanup following the Sept. 2 wildfire is now complete. That phase focused on removing hazardous waste like propane tanks, batteries, and lead-based materials from burned properties.

But with wet weather soaking the burn scar, concerns about runoff and erosion are slowing the next steps.

"You'll see all around the destroyed structures green wattles or bags to help contain any runoff," said Dore Bietz, Assistant Director of Tuolumne County's Office of Emergency Services. "We're hoping with those measures taken, that we will decrease any particular runoff from the debris, the ash and burn piles."

Bietz confirmed the area's flat terrain makes the risk of mudslides low, but said the county is still working through state approvals and local contracting to begin phase two of cleanup, which will involve removing general fire debris from properties.

"We're waiting on a process that will go through the state for a portion of phase two," Bietz said. "It does take a little time."

For residents like Bob Lindsay, the wait has been difficult.

"My motorcycle melted. The safe was gone," Lindsay said, pointing to what's left of his home. "My wife lived here 70 years. She was born and raised here. She hasn't even been back to look at it. She's so devastated."

Lindsay says the county asked him to cover his wells before the storm rolled in, something he did over the weekend. But he says cleanup crews have yet to begin work on his property.

"I seen a crew come out, they were helping the neighbor sift through his, but we can do that ourselves," he said.

Tuolumne County is encouraging fire victims to stay in contact with their office by calling 209-533-6395. Donations to support victims can be made through the Sonora Area Foundation.