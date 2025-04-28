Children caught on camera swiping sweets from honor system bakehouse in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — An honor system bakehouse in Rancho Cordova was hit by thieves two days in a row over the weekend.

It happened at the micro-bakery called Wheatridge Baking Company that sells sourdough and sweets on the weekends in the new neighborhood, The Ranch.

Owner Monica Figuerosa told CBS13 that she knew something was off when she saw items missing with no money coming in on Saturday afternoon.

When she checked her Ring doorbell camera, she caught who was behind the act: children.

In the video, you can see a child in a football helmet covering up the Ring doorbell camera's view of his buddies swiping the sweets from the shelves of an honor system bakehouse.

"Our concept is really based on trust," Figuerosa said. "It's about building that within our community as it grows."

Figuerosa said she was extremely disheartened because she puts so much time and effort into her small business, but then the bakery bandits were back the following day.

This time, they did not even bother to cover up the camera as they filled their backpacks with the sweets.

"We recognize that they are kids and making mistakes is a part of childhood," Figuerosa said.

She was frustrated that this happened, but forgiving. Figuerosa said she and her neighbors found the kids and their parents, who scolded them for stealing the sweets.

The bakehouse opened in the brand-new neighborhood just two months ago.

"I had no idea the bakery was there, but that's a shame," said Eva Burns, who lives nearby. "Kids need to find a new pastime."

The concept is like that of a "little free library." Although, each goodie has a price tag and it's up to the customer to Venmo the baker.

Figuerosa said the kids took off with over 200 dollars in goods, but even though they stole her sweets, they were unsuccessful in stealing her spirit.

"We love what we do for the community. I get to work with my hands and heart," said Figuerosa. "We felt so supported by everyone around us. I don't think anything is going to get in the way of doing what we do."

Figuerosa said she will continue to have her bakehouse on her front porch every weekend, as well as sell at the Rancho Cordova Farmers Market.

"It's a little bit of a risk and we recognize that, but we also recognize that trust is a choice and it's a choice we continue to make," Figuerosa said.