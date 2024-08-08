Child predator operation leads to arrest of Sacramento-area man who worked in education

YUBA COUNTY – One of 14 suspects arrested during a child predator operation in Yuba County was an employee at the Sacramento County Office of Education and a special education technician at juvenile hall, authorities said Thursday.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office announced that 14 men are suspected of engaging in illegal and explicit conversations with children over social media.

The suspects were arrested during a three-day undercover operations led by the sheriff's office and district attorney's office in Yuba County.

The men are suspected of being on numerous social media sites where deputies said they "began some extremely suggestive conversations with who, they believed to be, young girls."

After sending explicit messages and making arrangements to meet up with juveniles, the suspects were met by agents for various departments and arrested, deputies said.

A dozen of the suspects were charged in Yuba County while the remaining two were charged in Sacramento County.

One of the suspects, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said, is Moises Cordero, a 39-year-old man from Rancho Cordova.

Moises Cordero was arrested in a child predator operation led by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office. Yuba County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said Cordero worked for the Sacramento County Office of Education and was a special education technician at juvenile hall.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to the Sacramento County Office of Education for a statement.