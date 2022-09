SACRAMENTO – A search is on for the driver who led authorities on a chase before crashing into the front yard of a home in midtown Sacramento late Sunday night.

The crash happened near H and 28th streets.

Stuck in the middle of @SacPolice chasing down a suspect in midtown. Parked at 28th and J where officers have road surrounded, chopper in air. More in mins @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/6eTMbzbMal — Marlee Ginter (@MarleeGinter) September 26, 2022

Authorities say they initially tried to pull over the suspect for driving recklessly.

No injuries were reported.