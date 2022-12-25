Watch CBS News
Local News

Chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ends in a crash, suspect at large

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ends in a crash
Chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ends in a crash 00:20

SACRAMENTO — A chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ended in a crash.

According to sheriff's, deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the area of Antelope Road and Elverta Road when the suspect's car crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital. No word has been given on their condition.

No description of the suspect was given, and they remain at large.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 10:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.