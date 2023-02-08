"Your hands are bloody": Chaos erupts at Sacramento City Council meeting over push for police reform

SACRAMENTO — Raw emotion spilled over at Tuesday's Sacramento City council meeting as public comment turned into shouting until Vice Mayor Eric Guerra shut it down.

"We will not leave until you hear us," said one audience member. "Eric, you hear us? We're not leaving."

People came heated after last week's meeting where city councilmembers approved the purchase of a new military vehicle for Sacramento Police. Some are now demanding a moratorium on military equipment purchases as they cited clashes with police during the George Floyd protests.

"We demand no more purchases of military equipment," said one speaker. "What we know is that the majority of traffic stops with Black and brown bodies end up with Black and brown bodies killed."

While protesters wouldn't do an interview on camera with CBS13, they told city leaders they demanded no more use of unmarked vehicles or officers in plain clothes.

Councilmember Sean Loloee attempted to talk with the crowd following the meeting but was met with shouting then turned and left. CBS13 reached out to Loloee and Guerra for comment but didn't hear back. Meanwhile, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela sent us this statement:

"After I raised concerns regarding police response to protests in 2020, the city council allocated funding for a truth and reconciliation process. It's been two years and the process has still not begun. I cannot think of a more appropriate moment to start that important work."

People at Tuesday's city council meeting weren't backing down easily as some even rushed after city leaders as they stood up to leave.

"Your hands are bloody! Your hands are bloody," one demonstrator shouted as city leaders left their seats. Another held a Black Lives Matter banner as she shouted, "We will not bury another black and brown member of our community!'

The shouting continued with one woman standing on the podium well after city leaders were gone. The group then gathered outside the chambers, sitting in the lobby until leaving shouting to security and police officers that they will be back next week.

