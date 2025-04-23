First look inside Channel 24, Sacramento's newest live music venue

Molly Gets an Inside Look at the New Music Venue on Channel 24!

Molly Gets an Inside Look at the New Music Venue on Channel 24!

Molly Gets an Inside Look at the New Music Venue on Channel 24!

SACRAMENTO – Midtown is about to move to a new beat.

Starting this week, more live music will be coming to Sacramento as the city's newest venue opens.

Channel 24, located near R and 24th streets, can hold just over 2,000 people – making it a midsized venue that aims to fill the gap between small club shows and arena performances.

The main stage at Channel 24.

The new venue also features multiple bars and a patio.

Country artist Tucker Wetmore gets opening night honors on Thursday. Sacramento's own Tycho is set to play at Channel 24 on Friday.

The Wetmore concert is sold out. A host of other artists have also announced dates at Channel 24 through November, many already sold out as well.