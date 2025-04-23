First look inside Channel 24, Sacramento's newest live music venue
SACRAMENTO – Midtown is about to move to a new beat.
Starting this week, more live music will be coming to Sacramento as the city's newest venue opens.
Channel 24, located near R and 24th streets, can hold just over 2,000 people – making it a midsized venue that aims to fill the gap between small club shows and arena performances.
The new venue also features multiple bars and a patio.
Country artist Tucker Wetmore gets opening night honors on Thursday. Sacramento's own Tycho is set to play at Channel 24 on Friday.
The Wetmore concert is sold out. A host of other artists have also announced dates at Channel 24 through November, many already sold out as well.