Ceres mayor faces backlash over AI-enhanced cleanup photo

The mayor of Ceres is facing backlash after a social media post showing a before-and-after cleanup at a trash-filled site sparked questions about transparency and the use of artificial intelligence.

Mayor Javier Lopez posted images of a dumpster area behind a vacant Rite Aid, appearing to show the site cleaned up. But when residents and city leaders visited the location, they found trash and debris still present.

Lopez said code enforcement did respond to the site and removed large items, including debris surrounding the enclosure. However, he acknowledged using software with artificial intelligence features to edit the image.

"I lightened up the picture. It looks like I came over here and I power-washed the concrete," Lopez said, adding that the intent was to highlight progress, not mislead the public.

The post drew criticism online, with some residents questioning whether the image accurately reflected conditions at the site.

Ceres City Councilmember Cerina Otero, who represents the district, said she visited the location after seeing the post and was surprised by what she found.

"I was really excited. I thought code enforcement came out to assist us," Otero said. "But I was shocked to see the mess here still."

Otero said code enforcement did remove some large items, but noted the area was far from fully cleaned. She also pointed to inconsistencies between the image and reality.

"I did notice that notice there on that wall was not in the photo," she said. "This isn't exactly cleaned up like we thought it was. And for me, transparency is key."

Lopez said he left an AI label on the post and maintains he was upfront about how the image was created.

"I'm being very consistent and straightforward about anything that I'm using to compose any post," he said.

Both Lopez and Otero said ongoing issues at the site are partly tied to homelessness and a lack of maintenance by the private property owner. Otero said while the city has been in contact with the owner, more consistent upkeep is needed.

"It's expected that you help the city to maintain your property," she said.

Lopez said moving forward, he plans to handle posts differently.

"We have to take accountability next time," he said. "I'll make sure that I come down here with the power washer to clean the concrete."