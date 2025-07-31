Ceres police seek help identifying suspect after July 4th explosion injures several

Police in Ceres are seeking help identifying a suspect after an explosion damaged a vehicle and injured several occupants on July 4.
The Ceres Police Department said on Thursday that it responded to the 1100 block of Twilight Drive around 9 p.m. on July 4 after receiving a report of an explosion that damaged a vehicle.
In a video shared to social media, police point out a suspect. In that same area, police pointed out an object on fire that was thrown into the street. Moments later, the object exploded as a vehicle drove by.
Several people inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries, police said.
Now, police are seeking the community's help to identify the suspect. The descriptive information they shared about the suspect was that it was a male wearing a light-colored shirt and shorts, last seen on foot in the area.
Anyone who lives in the neighborhood is asked to check their home security cameras around that time and report any suspicious activity.
The suspect is wanted in connection with possession of a destructive device and other related offenses, police said.