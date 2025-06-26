Ceres playground damaged in fire, arson suspected

A play structure in Ceres' Independence Park is believed to have been intentionally lit on fire, according to authorities.

Early Wednesday morning, first responders showed up to the Peltola Street neighborhood and found that the Independence Park playground had been burned.

Stanislaus Regional FIU

Some parts of the play structure were scorched and melted. The whole playground is now fenced off.

No suspect information was available, but authorities are asking anyone who may have seen anything to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers or to contact the Ceres Police Department.

Ceres officials didn't give any details about when the playground will be repaired.