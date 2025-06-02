Body pulled out of Central Valley canal, investigation underway

Authorities in Ceres are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a canal over the weekend.

Ceres police say they got a report from concerned citizens around 6 p.m. Sunday about a possible body in a canal along Moore Road, north of Roeding Road.

With the help of Modesto Fire and American Medical Response personnel, the body was pulled out of the canal. Medics pronounced the person dead minutes later, police say.

No form of identification was found with the person's body.

Exactly how the person died is now under investigation by the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office.