Central Stockton neighborhood fed up with potbellied pig creating havoc

What Stockton officials are doing after receiving complaints of roaming pig

Stockton neighbors say a potbellied pig is causing havoc, digging holes and damaging property.

"The pig runs the street," Stockton resident Patty Louis said.

After several months of issues, Louis took her concerns to the Stockton City Council.

The problem is a 7-month-old potbellied pig named Wiggly.

"He's not just in my yard, he's in other yards," Louis explained. "I do not have $6,000 for a fence."

She said he's been creating havoc in her central Stockton neighborhood, saying he constantly digs up holes and damages property.

"The pig was noted to be at large or loose in the neighborhood," Stockton Animal Services Manager Ashley Kluza explained. "We got an anonymous call reporting that the pig was loose and digging some holes in neighboring properties."

Stockton Animal Shelter said they got a call about a loose pig on July 14. Two days later, animal services received another complaint of a roaming pig in the same neighborhood.

"He was more sauntering around the neighborhood, digging holes in front yards, trying to get cool like pigs do," Kluza said.

Animal services contacted the pig's owner and let her know that while he is cute, these animals are illegal within the city.

"In Stockton, dogs, cats, any sort of domesticated animal per se is allowed," Kluza shared. "Any sort of considered farm animal, or anything that's more of like a wild animal is not allowed."

In short, according to the city's municipal code, pigs like Wiggly are not allowed.

The owner was given notice to comply within a 14-day window to rehome Wiggly. If the owner does not in that period of time, she will receive a citation.

"We first recommend reaching out to local rescues," Kluza explained. "There are a few out there that specialize more in the farm animal or potbelly pig type of rehoming. Then you are always welcome to post on social media. Just make sure you vet the person interested and make sure it goes to an appropriate home."