Central American woman turns to Stockton nonprofit to get her children an education

How a Stockton nonprofit has been serving migrant families

STOCKTON – For years, local non-profits like El Concilio California in Stockton have been serving migrant families.

One Central American woman with an incredible journey turned to that group to get her young children an education.



Santurnino, 2, is learning English at the El Concilio preschool center in Stockton. The center primarily serves the under-served community including migrant families.



Karina Valle is a preschool teacher at the center. She knows the challenges firsthand.

At age 17, Valle immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico and understood the sacrifices her parents were making in the agriculture fields of the Central Valley.

"It was hard because of the language. There are new cultures, and everything was new for me in this country," Valle said. "My mother went to work in the tomato fields, so she used to work there."

As a teacher, Valle feels she's giving back to her community, often speaking to her students in two languages.

Unlike the other bilingual children in her class, Santurnino is trilingual.

He speaks K'iche', the second most widely spoken language in Guatemala.

"It's good that they're learning English because this is a country where English is mainly spoken. But here in our home, we speak to our children in Spanish so that they can speak both languages. And since my husband speaks another language, K'iche', the younger children speak three languages," Esli Gelista Bran said in Spanish.

Before Santurnino and his 4-year-old sister were born, their mother Esli immigrated from Guatemala to the U.S.

With a heavy heart, Esli was forced to leave her eldest daughter behind with her parents.

She would then make the grueling trip up north with her 8-year-old son at the time.

Part of their travel meant walking for two days, eventually arriving safely in Stockton.

It's a sacrifice Esli says she was willing to take.

"Thank God I was able to immigrate here because this country is filled with many opportunities. And yes, my children are learning, thank God, " she said.

Esli has had one heck of a journey, one she doesn't want her kids to have to make. Her answer: school. An education so they can live the American Dream.

"I'd like my eldest son to be an attorney. I would feel very proud if he could help our immigrant community," Esli said.

Whatever career path her children choose, the mother of four is thankful to be in a country that puts education first.

"These schools here are a great opportunity for my children and for me," Esli said.

She's also grateful for the teachers at El Concilio California.

Esli cleans homes for a living and her husband works in construction.

Together, they financially support their family, including their eldest daughter and Esli's parents back home in Guatemala.