Celebrate National Food Truck Day with these local businesses

Start the holiday weekend with food from your favorite food truck to celebrate National Food Truck Day today.

When was the first food truck?

The first official modern food truck, called the Wienermobile, was seen in 1936 and the truck was shaped like a hot dog on a bun. This gave rise to the popular ice cream vans in the 1950s, with both adults and children indulging in the sweet treat.

Food trucks as we know them today arrived in 2008, and the national holiday for food trucks was officialized in 2016 by the organization Roaming Hunger. This was done with the goal of encouraging people to frequent food trucks run by small local businesses.

How many food trucks are in the United States?

As of January 2023, there are more than 36,000 food truck businesses in the country, with California having the highest number of food trucks.

In honor of National Food Truck Day, here are some food trucks you can find in the Sacramento area.

California Street Tacos

Owned by a 23-year-old man, this family business uses a secret recipe to keep their customers coming back for more. They only use fresh and locally sourced ingredients and fun fact - they handpick all the vegetables. They don't only offer tacos, but also burritos, nachos, tortas, and quesadillas.

Cousins Maine Lobster

A nationally known company, they partner with local entrepreneurs who bring the flavors of Maine lobster to their area. Training for all employees takes place in Maine, where they learn about the industry and what makes their lobster special. Their menu, of course, includes everything lobster.

Gondo Fusion

Using food to bring cultures together, they embrace their uniqueness by creating a Cuban-Mexican fusion cuisine. They offer burritos, bowls, sandwiches, and horchatas of different flavors.

Buckhorn BBQ

This food truck is the result of their highly popular Tri-Tip sandwich at the Chef's Market in Napa. Their highlight is California BBQ, which is prepared expertly with great flavors and top-quality ingredients while providing a family-friendly atmosphere.

Drewski's

These guys were voted number 1 food truck for 8 consecutive years and their popularity among Sacramentans speaks for itself. Their menu features different types of sandwiches with an interesting combination of flavors for the adventurous, sides such as fried mac and cheese balls, and dessert.

Bacon Mania

This family business was created in 2012, and they are a regular at events such as Aftershock, Coachella, and Cali Vibes. As their name indicates, most of their products contain bacon but they do have some items that are bacon-free.

Bangin' Bowls

From loaded bowls to desserts, you'll be spoilt for choice at this Latin fusion food truck. The food is inspired by South American and Caribbean cuisines, and while the bowls are bursting with flavors, they provide a different and healthy meal.

Pizza Lovers

They pride themselves on being able to transport you to Naples, Italy in 90 seconds - just enough time to have you salivating as you smell your pizzas being made in a wood-fired oven.

World Fare Food Truck

Another family-owned business in Sacramento, their menu includes a wide range of dishes from all over the world. They offer options from Asia, America, and Europe, giving you the chance to be adventurous or stick with the classics.