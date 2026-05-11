CBS News Sacramento launches first fully AR/VR news studio in market

CBS News Sacramento unveiled its new augmented reality and virtual reality-driven news set on Monday, becoming the first television station in the Sacramento market to launch a fully AR/VR news studio.

The new studio officially debuted during the station's noon newscast on May 11 and will now be incorporated across CBS News Sacramento's local news, weather and sports coverage on KOVR. Select AR/VR elements will also appear during segments on Good Day Sacramento on KMAX.

With the new technology, journalists will be able to better explain complex stories, breaking news, severe weather and beyond while maintaining the newsroom's editorial standards.

The launch marks a major technological shift for the newsroom after months of construction, testing and rehearsals behind the scenes.

"What viewers see at home may look like a traditional news set, but it's all virtual reality," reporter Ashley Sharp said.

The transformation began in February when crews completely demolished the station's previous set to make room for what engineers describe as the future of television news.

"We had to rethink literally everything we do," engineer Ben Ganger said.

In place of the old studio, crews installed massive cyclorama walls and a fully green environment that allows anchors, meteorologists and reporters to interact with immersive virtual graphics in real time.

"It's really the biggest change in news production in decades," engineer George Stuart said.

Station leaders said a major goal was to have the technology operational ahead of California's June primary election coverage.

"We wanted to have this unique environment, this virtual set, for that big election coverage that is coming up," News Director Scott Rates said.

The transition required more than rebuilding the physical space. Once the set was built, anchors, producers, directors and photographers spent weeks rehearsing and learning how to navigate the virtual environment.

"There's a lot of learning curves," anchor Marlee Ginter said. "My right is on my left and my left is on my right. It's a lot to get used to, but it's been a lot of fun."

CBS News Sacramento is now the 12th newsroom within the CBS Television Stations group to adopt AR/VR technology. The expansion builds on similar innovations first introduced at CBS News Bay Area.

"CBS Sacramento has long served our community through trusted journalism and compelling storytelling," Scott Warren, president and general manager of CBS News Sacramento and CBS News Bay Area, said in a statement. "This new AR/VR studio gives viewers greater context and perspective, creating a more immersive way to experience the weather and local news stories that matter to them."

While the visuals may look dramatically different to viewers, staff members said the station's mission remains unchanged.

"Bringing you the best of local news — using technology as a tool to do that better," Sharp said.

Engineers say the launch is only the beginning of what the new studio will eventually be capable of doing.