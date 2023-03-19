Caught on video: Dozens of motorcyclists stage sideshow on Golden Gate Bridge

Raw video: Stunt riders disrupt traffic on Golden Gate Bridge Raw video: Stunt riders disrupt traffic on Golden Gate Bridge 01:04

GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE -- Dozens of motorcyclists doing wheelies and spinning donuts tied up traffic Saturday afternoon on the famed Golden Gate Bridge.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident began in the northbound side of the bridge around 3:30 p.m.

A group of several dozen riders shutdown traffic to conduct the illegal sideshow. A CHP cruiser attempted to intervene but was blocked by traffic and was unable to safely initiate a pursuit.

After about 15-20 minutes the illegal sideshow came to an end. The riders then headed southbound into San Francisco where one of the rouge motorcyclists was taken into custody by National Park Police as he tried to flee though the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

The CHP told KPIX that its officers were familiar with the group from past incidents including racing down San Francisco's Embarcadero.

They typically arrive in large groups and then drive along the northbound side of the bridge before turning around and going back south where they then disperse in the city.