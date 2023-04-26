Catching fire: A semi truck trailer and a Mexican restaurant in 2 separate incidences

SACRAMENTO -- Firefighters were busy putting out fires early Wednesday morning, said Sacramento Fire Department.

The first one started just after 2:30 a.m. on 5th street at the GNS produce facility in a semi truck trailer. Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire and they were able to keep it from spreading to the building.

The second fire happened minutes later at Los Primos Mexican restaurant's kitchen on Northgate Boulevard near West El Camino.

According to fire investigators, the fire started when pizza boxes were found near the stove and there is smoke damage to the building.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.