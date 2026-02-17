Watch CBS News
Avalanche reported near Castle Peak in Nevada County, search on for missing skiers

Search and rescue crews are responding in the area of Castle Peak in Northern California's Nevada County after an avalanche was reported late Tuesday morning.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says the avalanche was reported around 11:30 a.m. amid a heavy snowstorm that has closed both Interstate 80 and Highway 50 at the summit.

A group of backcountry skiers was reportedly involved in the incident, the sheriff's office says. Several members of the party are missing.

A search and rescue team from Nevada County, as well as other allied agencies, is responding to the area.

This is a developing story. 

