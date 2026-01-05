Castle Peak avalanche in Nevada County triggers multi-agency search effort

A search effort has begun following an avalanche at Castle Peak in Nevada County, officials said Monday afternoon.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said a call came in around 2:19 p.m., prompting a large, multi-agency response to the area of Castle Peak. Approximately 45 personnel have been deployed as part of the search and response effort.

At this time, it is unclear whether anyone was injured or if any individuals are trapped as a result of the avalanche. Officials say crews are actively assessing the scene.

Agencies involved include the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Nevada County Search and Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Truckee Fire, and North Truckee Fire.

Castle Peak is located just north of Boreal, Sugar Bowl and and Donner ski areas.

Authorities say more information will be provided as it becomes available.