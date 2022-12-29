Carmichael woman, 84, who went to tend to her horses in Granite Bay goes missing

CARMICHAEL – Authorities are asking for help in finding a Carmichael woman who went to take care of her horses but hasn't been seen since.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, late Wednesday morning, 84-year-old Alice Kroese left her home to tend to her horses in Granite Bay. She was expected to be back home by around 1 p.m., as she has done routinely before.

🚨AR-RISK MISSING PERSON🚨

Alice KROESE, 84 year old, white female adult who is approximately 5'7" and 160 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing. She was last seen driving her silver 2017 Subaru (CA 7VMG030). If seen, call 916.874.5115. pic.twitter.com/Xcd0bqJQNs — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) December 29, 2022

Family says Kroese never came home, however. She may suffer from short-term memory loss, family says, but they also note that it hasn't stopped her from making that trip before.

Kroese was driving her silver 2017 Subaru with the California license plate number 7VMG030 when she went missing.

Anyone who sees Kroese is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.