Carlos Dominguez found legally insane after 2 manslaughter verdicts in Davis stabbings

A Yolo County judge found Carlos Reales Dominguez legally insane Wednesday, one day after jurors convicted him of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly 2023 Davis stabbings.

Following Tuesday's verdict, prosecutors waived a second jury proceeding and allowed the judge to decide whether Dominguez was legally sane at the time of the attacks, Yolo County District Attorney Melinda Aiello said.

"This decision was not entered into lightly and was the subject of many, many conversations," Aiello said in a statement Wednesday. "While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we respect the role of the jury in our justice system and thank each juror for the significant sacrifice they made in serving our community."

Jurors found Dominguez not guilty of second-degree murder but convicted him of the lesser offense of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of David Breaux and UC Davis student Karim Abou Najm. Dominguez was also acquitted of attempted murder in the stabbing of survivor Kimberlee Guillory.

The latest trial came after a 2025 jury acquitted Dominguez of first-degree murder but deadlocked on the lesser second-degree murder charges, resulting in a mistrial.

A recommendation will now be prepared for the court on where Dominguez should be placed, Aiello said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 19 in Yolo County Superior Court.