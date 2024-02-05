Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspect crashes into orchard near Linden; active situation still underway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

LINDEN – Authorities are looking for a suspect who crashed at a San Joaquin County orchard during a chase early Monday morning.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were chasing a carjacking suspect when the suspect crashed near Jack Tone and Murray roads in the Linden area around 2 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., deputies are still trying to detain the suspect.

Due to the active situation, deputies are urging people to avoid the area. Roads are blocked for the time being.

Linden is about 13 miles east of Stockton. 

First published on February 5, 2024 / 6:42 AM PST

