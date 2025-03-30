Car crashes, overturns into backyard of North Highlands home

A car crashed into a backyard of a North Highlands home early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Metro Fire said crews responded to a crash near Ramsey Drive in North Highlands. When they arrived, they found a vehicle overturned and on its roof.

Metro Fire said a car crashed into a North Highlands backyard after not realizing the roadway had ended. (March 30, 2025) Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

The driver had to be extricated. Metro Fire said the driver was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The CHP is investigating, but Metro Fire said the driver did not know the road ended and ended up driving through a fence and into a backyard.