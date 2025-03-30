Car crashes, overturns into backyard of North Highlands home
A car crashed into a backyard of a North Highlands home early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
Metro Fire said crews responded to a crash near Ramsey Drive in North Highlands. When they arrived, they found a vehicle overturned and on its roof.
The driver had to be extricated. Metro Fire said the driver was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The CHP is investigating, but Metro Fire said the driver did not know the road ended and ended up driving through a fence and into a backyard.