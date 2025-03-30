Watch CBS News
Car crashes, overturns into backyard of North Highlands home

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A car crashed into a backyard of a North Highlands home early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Metro Fire said crews responded to a crash near Ramsey Drive in North Highlands. When they arrived, they found a vehicle overturned and on its roof.

Car Crashes into North Highlands Backyard
Metro Fire said a car crashed into a North Highlands backyard after not realizing the roadway had ended. (March 30, 2025) Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District

The driver had to be extricated. Metro Fire said the driver was quickly rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The CHP is investigating, but Metro Fire said the driver did not know the road ended and ended up driving through a fence and into a backyard. 

