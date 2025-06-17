Watch CBS News
Car crashes into south Sacramento Starbucks, minor injuries reported

Richard Ramos
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
SACRAMENTO — Customers were injured by broken glass when a car crashed into a south Sacramento Starbucks, police said Tuesday evening.

Sacramento police said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the Starbucks at Greenhaven Drive and Pocket Road.

All injuries, including to the driver, were minor, police said.

An image released by the Sacramento Fire Department shows the vehicle fully entered the store.

Sacramento police said the crash was fully accidental.

