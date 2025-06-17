Car crashes into south Sacramento Starbucks, minor injuries reported

SACRAMENTO — Customers were injured by broken glass when a car crashed into a south Sacramento Starbucks, police said Tuesday evening.

Sacramento police said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the Starbucks at Greenhaven Drive and Pocket Road.

All injuries, including to the driver, were minor, police said.

An image released by the Sacramento Fire Department shows the vehicle fully entered the store.

Sacramento Fire Department

Sacramento police said the crash was fully accidental.