1 killed in Lincoln car crash with a tree

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened on February 23 in the early morning.

Officials were dispatched to the 2000 block of Nicolaus Road after receiving a report of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that hit a large tree and an unresponsive driver. They performed CPR on the driver, but the injuries were too severe, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor to the crash, and investigations are now underway.

The identity of the driver is not being released until the family is contacted.

The Lincoln Police Department will release more information as it becomes available.