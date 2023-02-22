Can you top the top bid? One week left to name Sacramento Zoo's baby giraffe

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Zoo's newest addition, an endangered baby Masai giraffe, doesn't yet have a name.

For a few thousand bucks - you can be the one to name her!

CBS13 photo

It's a high price tag, and one with just one bidder so far this month. It's all in effort to raise money for the new zoo being built in Elk Grove; a passion project the nonprofit says could double their visitors each year.

The zoo nestled in Land Park is almost 100 years old and only about 15 acres. The push to build a much larger, state-of-the-art zoo has been years in the making. Donation drives like this are how the zoo says they get the community involved. But they feel, the drive has fallen flat so far.

"We were definitely hoping for more participation upfront," said Andrea Haverland, community engagement director.

The right to title the tot is being sold in an online auction to the highest bidder. So far, the one bid sits at $5,600 dollars. A great amount - but the zoo asks - can anyone top it?

"The new zoo will be as big and great as our community wants it to be. And we need the community's help to get there," said Haverland.

CBS13 got an up close look at the baby Monday, being lovingly called "Bunny" by zoo staff for now, as she was born on Lunar New Year, the year of the rabbit.

"Currently the baby is just over 7 feet tall. She was about 5'10" when she was born," said Jocelyn Katzakian, animal care supervisor.

CBS13 photo

As quick as her growth, her spunky attitude is coming along, too.

"She is definitely a fiery little calf, she has a lot of energy and a spice for life," said Katzakian.

CBS13 set out for expert insight on a fitting name for the calf, from kids in Land Park.

"Here's a picture of the baby giraffe," said reporter Ashley Sharp, showing the kids a photo. "What would you name her?"

"Africa," the first replied.

The following suggestions were: Fluff, Cutie and Tato, to name a few.

Of course, naming a giraffe is quite the 'tall' order. It's one that's not just for the bragging rights.

The large donation by the highest bidder will be a huge help in funding the new zoo being built in Elk Grove, at least 4 times the size, that will focus on both community and conservation for endangered species.

"A new zoo has not been built from the ground up in the entire country in the last 30 years. When we say this is an unprecedented project, it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Haverland.

For those who don't have thousands to contribute, the small donations matter too. The zoo is also raffling off two chances to meet the baby up close. For that, any size donation gets your name in the running.

"Any amount that you can donate helps. From one dollar, a hundred dollars, a thousand dollars," said Haverland.

Head to the zoo's website to donate. The name auction and raffle end on Tuesday, Feb. 28.