2 El Dorado County deputies, suspect shot in Camino

Two El Dorado County deputies and a suspect were shot in Camino Thursday morning, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a home along Mountain View Drive in Camino shortly before 7:30 a.m. after receiving a report from a Pacific Gas & Electric crew that they had been shot at.

PG&E said in a statement to CBS Sacramento that it is aware of the incident, saying one of its "contract coworkers" was injured in the incident.

While at the scene, the sheriff's office said its deputies were involved in a shooting, leaving two deputies and the suspect wounded. They were all taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown.

Law enforcement remains in the area as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.