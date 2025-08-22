Cal Fire captain arrested after woman, boy die in Cameron Park shooting

A Cal Fire captain has been arrested after a shooting in Cameron Park that left a woman and a boy dead.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says, around 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to investigate reports of a shooting near Oakwood and Chelsea roads.

Two shooting victims were found at the scene: a woman and a boy. Deputies say the woman died at the scene, while the boy later died at the hospital.

Deputies identified 47-year-old Cameron Park resident Darin McFarlin as a person of interest in the case. Just after midnight Friday, McFarlin was detained in Mono County.

Darin McFarlin's booking photo. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

McFarlin, who Cal Fire confirmed was a fire captain with its Amador-El Dorado unit, has since been booked into El Dorado County Jail without bail. The sheriff's office says McFarlin is facing two counts of homicide.

The identities of the woman and boy who died have not been released. Authorities also haven't commented on any possible link between McFarlin and the two victims.

Deputies also noted that a second juvenile who lived at the home has been found safe.