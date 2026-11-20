El Dorado County man charged with coercing minor, distributing child sexual abuse material
An El Dorado County man described by federal prosecutors as a TikTok creator has been indicted on charges of coercing a minor and distributing child sexual abuse material.
On Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California announced that a federal grand jury had returned a two-count indictment against 30-year-old Cameron Park resident Adam Cease.
Court documents allege Cease tried to persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor into sexual activity between September and October. Prosecutors also allege he distributed child sexual abuse material.
The investigation involved the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Folsom Police Department and FBI.
If convicted on the coercion and enticement charge, Cease faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life. The distribution charge carries a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years.
Both charges also carry potential fines of up to $250,000.
Federal prosecutors described Cease as a TikTok creator but did not provide details about his account, its content or the size of his following.