An El Dorado County man described by federal prosecutors as a TikTok creator has been indicted on charges of coercing a minor and distributing child sexual abuse material.

On Friday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California announced that a federal grand jury had returned a two-count indictment against 30-year-old Cameron Park resident Adam Cease.

Court documents allege Cease tried to persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor into sexual activity between September and October. Prosecutors also allege he distributed child sexual abuse material.

The investigation involved the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Folsom Police Department and FBI.

If convicted on the coercion and enticement charge, Cease faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life. The distribution charge carries a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years.

Both charges also carry potential fines of up to $250,000.

Federal prosecutors described Cease as a TikTok creator but did not provide details about his account, its content or the size of his following.