Dozens of acres in Sutter County set to be auctioned off by Caltrans
A large parcel of excess land in Sutter County will be going up for auction soon.
Caltrans District 3 says about 67.5 acres of land near Garden Highway and Bogue Road will be up for a public sealed-bid auction.
The minimum bid will be $10.13 million, according to Caltrans.
While the land up for sale is currently undeveloped, it's bordered by a neighborhood to its north and south, a river levee to the east, and a public road to the west.
Caltrans often puts excess land up for sale or lease.
The auction for the Sutter County land is scheduled for Aug. 4.