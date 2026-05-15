Dozens of acres in Sutter County set to be auctioned off by Caltrans

A large parcel of excess land in Sutter County will be going up for auction soon.

Caltrans District 3 says about 67.5 acres of land near Garden Highway and Bogue Road will be up for a public sealed-bid auction.

The minimum bid will be $10.13 million, according to Caltrans.

While the land up for sale is currently undeveloped, it's bordered by a neighborhood to its north and south, a river levee to the east, and a public road to the west.

Caltrans often puts excess land up for sale or lease.

The auction for the Sutter County land is scheduled for Aug. 4.