Caltrans frees several vehicles trapped in snow slide near Echo Summit

South Lake Tahoe gets slammed with snow for 4th straight day

South Lake Tahoe gets slammed with snow for 4th straight day

South Lake Tahoe gets slammed with snow for 4th straight day

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE - There was a standstill on Highway 50 Sunday morning after a snow slide trapped several vehicles near Echo Summit.

For four days now, feet of snow have slammed South Lake Tahoe.

"We don't have to drive until tomorrow. So it's beautiful," San Jose resident Shayne Frankel said.

"It's great, just not to drive in," Oakland resident Marcie Yen said.

Cars were at a standstill on Highway 50 Sunday, closed for a time at Echo Summit due to a morning snow slide.

Caltrans had to free several trapped vehicles.

"It was just white, you couldn't see in front of you, you couldn't see anything," Yen said.

So what do you do if you're trying to escape from the snow?

It's a coffee or cocoa to warm up the soul at Heaven's Little Cafe, a small shop hurting for more business.

"It's actually really slow. Super mellow. It's like a ghost town," a man said.

But down the road, it's busy at Ace Hardware in South Lake Tahoe.

"When we get those rushes we get them," said Ashley Culpepper, an ACE Hardware employee. "We've got shovels running low, snow chains running low. We especially have this sled shovel low, we only have one left of those."

But for a husky, it's heaven.

"Even though she's born and raised in California she knows snow," Frankel said about her dog.

Frankel drove in for the weekend from San Jose just so her dog, Nika, could play in the snow.

"It's lovely cause we don't have to go anywhere," Frankel said.

The storm is not letting up yet as eyes are on the sky for some relief.