Pittador Brews named as winner of Sacramento's 2025 Calling All Dreamers contest

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Downtown Partnership has been running a business incubation contest for 12 years now, and now we know the name of this year's winner.

Andrew LaFrance manages the downtown partnership's Calling All Dreamers contest. The annual competition looks for people who want to open a new store but can use a little help getting started.

This year's winner is Pittador Brews, which sells specialty teas and coffee. It's owned by Liliette and Stephen Freeman.

"I'm still pinching myself," Liliette said. "I honestly didn't think we would win first place."

"The prospects of opening up our own business is very appealing to me," Stephen said.

The Freemans have been operating Pittador as a mobile pop-up business for the last five years, bringing their popular beverage blends to local festivals and farmer's markets.

"Our coffee has always been very well received. Our teas are delicious. We're creative with our drinks," Liliette said.

They've built up a loyal customer base that's been asking for a permanent location.

"That is the number one question: 'Do you have a brick-and-mortar?' " Stephen said.

Now, they're planning to open up a storefront this summer in the Heywood's Building on Second Street.

"You can come in, sit down, have a cup or take it to go, and bring your dog in," Liliette said.

Winning the contest comes with a $20,000 cash prize to help them purchase equipment and hire employees.

"It's a quick celebration for me and then it's what have we not thought of. We're going to have some challenges. I don't know what they are yet but we're going to be ready," Freeman said.

Contest organizers say that having a new social spot will help attract more customers to Old Sacramento.

"With the A's coming in, there's going to be more tourists coming through than ever and they just want to provide a place for people to sit down and rest and find community," LaFrance said.

This year's second-place winner was the improv theater Haus of Comedy, which will receive a $15,000 prize.