Call Kurtis: No internet? No problem

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- After the storms knocked out the internet for a Wilton viewer and she couldn't get it restored, she knew it was time to call Kurtis.

And we put one of our newest volunteers, Jeff, on the case.

In the case of no internet, Sally Luna of Wilton says she lost her service on January 2nd after the storms, and her provider told her it would take up to three weeks to repair.

But she says the cable provider kept rescheduling the appointment through February. And making things tougher for her, she was under the impression it was her only internet option.

Volunteer Jeff took the case.

"We were able to get to a person who was able to escalate and facilitate actually getting a valid appointment," Jeff said. "She was, to put it mildly, very grateful."

Case closed.

But we did some digging around and found there are websites that will list every internet provider at your address.

Two of note: there's the Federal Communications Commission's National Broadband Map as well as AllConnect, both of which allow you to enter your address and see your available internet options.