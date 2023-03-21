Call Kurtis: Need help with your taxes? Try the IRS taxpayer advocate service.

When the Internal Revenue Service came after a Sonora retiree who filed their taxes using the wrong form, he called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.

Mistakes can happen when filing taxes, so why was it so difficult for Barry Kryst to straighten out?

In the case of last year's tax form, Barry says he accidentally used a 2020 tax form for his 2021 filing. When the IRS found out, they said that Barry owed $1,700: his full refund plus penalties.

Barry says he emailed, called, and faxed the IRS to try and fix the mistake. He even contacted his congressman but didn't have any luck.

So he reached out to us, and we put Volunteer Joni on the case.

"What I found was the IRS has a consumer advocate line," she said. "So he did call the line, he did make an appointment, and over the phone, they were able to remedy this."

Case closed. Thanks, Joni.

If you're having problems filing your taxes or getting ahold of someone at the IRS, feel free to reach out to the agency's Taxpayer Advocate Service to schedule your own appointment.