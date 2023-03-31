Watch CBS News
Call Kurtis: Help! I'm locked out of my Facebook account

By Kurtis Ming

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 has seen a surge in complaints about this problem: Viewers' Facebook accounts getting hacked and then banned.

In the Case of the hacked Facebook Page, Roy told us his account got hacked back in September and Facebook locked him out of his profile.

He says he tried getting Facebook to review his case, but after a month, never got a response.

So he reached out to Call Kurtis, and we put Volunteer Chuck on the case.

"I got ahold of the company and gave them his information," Chuck said. "And asked them to review it and assist him, in any way possible."

And after about a week, Roy got his account back.

If you're worried about losing your Facebook memories, you can download a copy of your profile by following these steps on Facebook. 

Kurtis Ming is CBS13's consumer investigative reporter

First published on March 31, 2023 / 7:09 AM

