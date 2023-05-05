Watch CBS News
Call Kurtis Case Resolved! Foreign Coins Finally Exchanged

By Kurtis Ming

Call Kurtis: Local nonprofit can't find a bank to exchange foreign donations
When a local nonprofit couldn't find a bank to exchange foreign donations, they called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.

It was a story CBS13 first shared back in June of 2022, and it took a while but we're glad to say that our viewers finally got their money. It came in the form of bags of pesos, donated to Directions Medical Clinic of Stockon and Lodi, which offers pregnancy-related services. The organization got it all through their baby-bottle fundraiser in local churches. But, they struggled to find a bank to exchange those coins into U.S. currency.

"It would be wonderful if we could turn it in and it just wouldn't sit in this bag, you know, collecting dust," said Paula Leary, CEO of Directions Medical Clinic. "Because we could use it."

The trasu8ry department says that banks are the best option to exchange foreign currency, but we've learned many banks refuse foreign coins, especially if they are not rolled.

But, after we reached out to the non-profit's bank, they agreed to exchange the pesos.

All in all, it amounted to $135.

And a Call Kurtis tip: if you're fortunate enough to travel internationally, try spending those foreign coins before your return trip.

Eleven-time Emmy Award-winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13's consumer investigative reporter and anchors the weekday 4 p.m. news on CBS13, and 6:30 p.m. newscast on CW31.

