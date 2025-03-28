California's snowpack catches up to near average as wet season winds down

California's snowpack got a boost in March to reach its near average as the wet season nears its end.

The California Department of Water Resources conducted its fourth snow survey at Phillips Station in El Dorado County on Friday, which normally takes place on April 1 and usually marks the peak of snowpack. However, the survey was conducted a few days early as storms are forecasted to arrive early next week.

Friday's manual survey recorded 39.5 inches of snow depth at Phillips Station. This is about 70% of the average for this date.

Looking across the state, the DWR said California's snowpack is at about 90% of the average for this date.

Water officials said while the state is near its normal, Southern California has remained dry. The Los Angeles area, which was devastated by wildfires in early January, has received 45% of its average rainfall for the water year.

"The north has great snowpack, but snowpack is less than average in the central and southern part of the mountain range," said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. "That snowpack ultimately flows to the Delta, and the regional disparity affects how much water the State Water Project will be able to deliver."

These surveys, which are conducted monthly from January to April, play a key role in helping water managers plan for how much water reaches reservoirs in the spring and summer and for calculating State Water Project allocation updates every month.

The state was looking excessively dry in January, officials said, but storms throughout February and March helped catch up to the near-average recordings on Friday.

State reservoirs currently sit at 115% of average.